Counting down to Silverstone Technology Cluster's Annual Conference

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 25th October 2022 16:07

STC CEO Pim van Baarsen (pictured above) commented: “The Silverstone Technology Cluster’s Annual Conference has quickly established itself as a ‘must attend’ event for the UK’s engineering and tech community.

Tech businesses attending the Silverstone Technology Conference’s Annual Conference (Tues 22 November 2022 will have the opportunity to hear from and potentially collaborate with the likes of Amazon Web Services, the UK Space Agency and US Army representatives.

Senior figures from all three organisations will be among the guest speakers at the Conference which has become a favourite fixture on the UK’s tech industry calendar thanks to the STC’s and its membership’s growing influence in advanced engineering, manufacturing, electronics and software.

This year’s Conference will take place at The Stables, Wavendon, Milton Keynes and be held in association with Silverstone Park, a founding member of the STC. Further support will come from Hexagon and Partner Electronics.

The event offers businesses from across the UK extensive networking opportunities.

CLICK HERE to register for the STC’s 2022 Conference.

Currently, the speaker line-up reads:

Chiara Bontadini – Amazon Web Services

Joshua Brayford – UK Space Agency

Richard Collins – CSR Accreditation

Dr Patrick Fowler – US DEVCOM (the US Armed Forces Development arm)

Cristiana Pace – Enovation Consulting Ltd

Greg Smith – MP for Buckingham

Lewis Stringer – British Business Bank

“Each year, the Conference not only showcases the skills and capabilities across the cluster, but also highlights new business opportunities, novel ideas and visions for the future.

“Our flagship event truly brings together business leaders from across the country to learn, network and be inspired and 2022 will be no different, with a range of exciting speakers and panelists providing insights and announcing brand new opportunities for companies across various sectors.”

Pim added: “We believe that switching the Conference to The Stables takes the event to another level and we can’t wait to engage with Cluster companies there.”

Prior to the Conference, the STC will have a high-profile presence at the Advanced Engineering Show (AES) at NEC Birmingham, next Weds 2-Thurs 3 Nov, where it will host the event’s VIP Lounge which Silverstone Park will also support.

AES is the UK’s leading annual advanced manufacturing and supply chain event and its VIP Lounge is a hotspot for networking among tech businesses.

CLICK HERE to register for the STC’s VIP Lounge at AES.

Pim continued: “With our Annual Conference following the Advanced Engineering Show where we annually welcome thousands of visitors to our VIP Lounge, November is a very exciting month for the STC.

“We look forward to welcoming friends and colleagues from across industry, hearing about their businesses and helping them make new contacts and potentially open up new collaborations that will enable them to grow.”

