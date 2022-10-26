West Northants Council joins University of Northampton to help students secure local, sustainable employment

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 26th October 2022 10:07

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has teamed up with the University of Northampton (UON) to help students secure local and sustainable employment.



On Thursday, 13 October 2022 members of the WNC Economy Team joined over 50 businesses at the Changemaker Hubs Career Expo event to provide support to both undergraduate and post graduate students and offer advice on finding suitable roles within the local jobs market.

The event, which took place at the University’s Waterside Campus, provided an opportunity for students to meet with local employers and seek advice from a range of career experts on how best to thrive, adapt and innovate in an ever-changing world.

Stalls at the Expo covered a range of career options including part-time jobs, internships, work experience, graduate jobs, community engagement and volunteering.

WNC Leader, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, said: “WNC has a great working relationship with the University, and I am thrilled we were able to join them once again to showcase the fantastic opportunities, world-class employers, and connected infrastructure that West Northants has to offer.

"From high tech companies and engineering motorsports to financial services and logistics, the employment opportunities are boundless and we are continuing to invest in growing our leading business sectors and making it easier to set up new enterprises while helping existing businesses to develop and grow.

"Whether you’re searching for a new role, seeking out training and apprenticeship opportunities or looking to start your own social enterprise or business, there is a wealth of free employment support available on our website from the Economy Team."

The Changemaker Hub is unique to UON and is comprised of specialist teams which provide students, staff, and the local community the support they need to fulfil their employment ambitions.

Jordan Russell, Events and Engagement Officer for the Changemaker Hub, said: "One of our main aims within the Changemaker Hub is to encourage students to look across multiple sectors to discover opportunities they may not have previously considered, such as graduating with a marketing degree but being employed by a law firm. To see so many businesses and students interacting on campus was brilliant."

"Northampton and its surrounding areas have received a significant amount of investment in recent years and the local job market holds a strong and impressive vision for the future, making it an ideal hub of opportunity for students, jobseekers, employers and businesses.”

