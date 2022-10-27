New five-star home for protected species in West Northants

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 27th October 2022 08:59

A new reserve for great crested newts has been created on farmland in West Northamptonshire under a scheme which addresses the impact of development on wildlife.

The Great Crested Newt District Licensing Scheme addresses the impact of development on wildlife and minimises cost and construction delays for developers.

The licence is held by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), with Naturespace assessing the impact of developments on great crested newt aquatic and terrestrial habitats.

Developers then pay into a fund which is used to create or restore high quality habitats in strategic locations throughout West Northamptonshire, benefiting great crested newt.

Many other plants and animals also benefit, helping to stem the decline in freshwater wildlife.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, visited the compensation in the summer. She said: "Nature has to be respected and protected, but people also need homes and places to work.

"This compensations site has been created by experts at the Newt Conservation Partnership, who create the very best habitat possible for great crested newts. The site has clean water ponds, and a high-quality terrestrial habitat packed with its own diversity. It’s a five-star resort for newts!

"A big part of this is the kind generosity of the landowner who made this site available and on behalf of everyone in West Northants I thank her.

"This is a win for the biodiversity of West Northants and a win for anyone wanting to invest in homes and jobs."

The District Licence Scheme was first launched in the county by South Northamptonshire Council in partnership with NatureSpace in 2019 but was expanded to cover the whole of West Northants in 2021.

For more information about the scheme, visit the naturespaceuk website.

For more information about the work of the Newt Conservation Partnership, visit freshwastehabitats.org.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.