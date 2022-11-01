NN12

Local News Clarks Jewellers celebrate 25 years in Towcester Author: Clarinda Clark Published: 1st November 2022 11:32 Clarinda Clark speaking to aboutmyarea/nn12 said, “This November celebrates 25 years since our grand opening of our Towcester shop. Clarinda Clark speaking to aboutmyarea/nn12 said, “This November celebrates 25 years since our grand opening of our Towcester shop.



Clarks Jewellers in Sponne Arcade, just off Watling Street/Market Square in Towcester have been proudly providing quality, handmade bespoke jewellery in Towcester and the surrounding areas since the last century!



“Our wide range of suits all tastes and budgets including handmade necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, gent and ladies watches several lines of silver jewellery and of course our own Clarks of Towcester Swiss movement watches.



“In addition, Clarks can also create custom pieces and restore or remodel precious jewellery.



“Master Jeweller JM Clark has continued the legacy of the Clark family which boasts 100 years of experience over three generates with expertise in goldsmith work, gem cutting and jewellery design.



“At Clarks we focus on design and quality, using only precious metals and beautifully cut gems.



“Cusom-made jewellery is designed and created by our experienced team in our workshop in London’s Hatton Garden.



“Whether you are looking for unique jewellery, a bespoke piece, refurbishing a cherished heirloom or specialist repairs on existing jewellery. Clarks Jewellers are here to help.



“We value our customers and ensure all your needs are met.



“Visit us and help celebrate 25 years of serving the wonderful Towcester community.



Clarks Jewellers, 10 Sponne House, Watling Street, Towcester NN12 6BY. Telephone 01372 353624.