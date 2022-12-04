  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Traders wanted for Northampton’s Christmas Frost Fair

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 31st October 2022 11:11
The popular Frost Fair will be returning to Northampton’s Market Square on Sunday 4 December 2022 and traders who would like a stand are being invited to get in touch.


Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the event is aiming to celebrate the town’s creative makers, artists and traders and promote their unique or seasonal offer, including food, drink, arts and crafts, Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

Taking place between 11am and 3.30pm, the Christmas themed market will provide a festive showcase of the town’s local producers and crafters during December’s busy shopping period.

The market is part of wider Christmas celebrations taking place that day, including on stage festive entertainment throughout the day from a variety of acts TBC.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said:

"We’re delighted to bring back the Frost Fair for another year - one of the most popular events in Northampton’s Christmas calendar.

“The unique stalls and festive entertainment are a great way to draw people into the town centre, support local traders and bring the Christmas buzz to the town.

“In previous years we attracted more than 70 stalls to the market, and we look forward to welcoming even more local craftspeople and traders to this year’s fair.”

The price for a stall is £30. Local traders and craft people who would like to have a stall at this year’s Frost Fair can book now, at https://www.northampton.gov.uk/forms/form/190/en/market-request.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies