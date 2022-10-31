Work to create new parking spaces in Towcester begins today

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 31st October 2022 13:48

A derelict supermarket will soon be demolished to make way for additional parking spaces in the heart of Towcester town centre.

The supermarket in the Sponne Arcade known locally as the old Co-op or Poundstretcher has stood empty since September 2018 and has fallen into disrepair.

The site, which already includes 70 parking spaces, was bought by former South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) in July 2020 and West Northamptonshire Council is now completing the project.

Work is set to commence today Monday, 31 October and is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “Towcester has low crime, good education and a great quality of life so lots of people want to live there, and there are thousands of homes being built.

"It’s not often that a prime, town centre location like this one becomes available, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to make. It will increase accessibility to shops and services and will help future-proof the town centre for the growing population."

In addition to the demolition and expansion of the car park, the project will see the reconfiguration of the existing parking spaces to conform with modern standards.

Additional lighting, CCTV, landscaping, and work to walkways will also make the car park safer and more accessible. New motorbike parking and a bike shelter will also be included.

During the work, the car park will be closed for public use. WNC will continue to work with nearby businesses and residents to keep them fully informed of the project.

The public toilets managed by Towcester Town Council will also close during the work.

Once complete the short stay parking spaces will align with short stay restrictions elsewhere in the town: three hours free parking between 8am and 6pm, no return within three hours.

The number of disabled and family parking spaces will also be increased as part of the project which also includes the potential to expand upon the existing electric charging points installed in 2021.

SNC acquired the site for £775,000 using overage generated but the sale of the site of the former council offices in Springfields.

The demolition and works to expand the car park are funded by the WNC revenue and capital budgets.

For more information on all the car park in West Northamptonshire, visit -www.westnorthants.gov.uk/parking.

