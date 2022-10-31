Public Health in Northamptonshire calls for breast awareness

Author: NHS Trust Published: 31st October 2022 12:57

Public Health in Northamptonshire is asking all women who are aged 50-71, and so eligible for breast cancer screening, to ensure they are up to date on their appointments after a drop in breast cancer screening since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.



If you have not had your routine appointment invitation or have missed your last appointment, it’s important to schedule an appointment to get checked as soon as possible.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in UK females, accounting for 30% of female cancer cases. Sadly, each year there are around 11,500 breast cancer related fatalities. However, as a result of the national breast cancer screening programme, around 1,300 women are saved each year.

Breast cancer screening is available to registered females between the ages of 50 and 71. Screening is carried out every three years at your local NHS breast screening service at either Kettering or Northampton.



As well as those between 50 and 71 its vitally important that women of all ages help to reduce breast cancer fatalities by being “breast aware”. This involves getting to know how your breasts look and feel at different times of the month. It is recommended that the TLC (touch, look and check) approach is used to assess your breasts:

Touch your breasts. Can you feel anything unusual or new?

Look for changes. Does anything look different.

Check any new or unusual changes with your GP

Dr Annapurna Sen, Consultant in Health Protection for North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: “We have noticed a decline in screening uptake across Northamptonshire over the course of the pandemic so far, either due to missed or cancelled appointments. Unfortunately, this means that more females are at risk of late diagnosis as a result.



I am asking for your personal support in reducing your risk of breast cancer by attending screening appointments if you’re between 50 and 71. Females of all ages are advised to check their breasts regularly for any obvious changes and consult their doctor for further advice.”



If you are eligible for breast cancer screening and have not received your invitation, or have missed your appointment; make a call to your nearest breast cancer screening service:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.