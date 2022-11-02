  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
What's On at the Mill - November 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd November 2022 13:06

Welcome November! Towcester Mill Brewery has a whole month's worth of events lined up this autumn - including two key events this month, its Autumn Beer Festival and its Annual Christmas Fayre.

Check out all the events here to see what's coming up...

  • Thursday 3 Nov 2022  - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS
  • Friday 11-13 Nov - AUTUMN BEER FESTIVAL - 20+ real ales, craft beers, live music and street food
  • Friday 11 Nov - CRAIG LIVE
  • Sunday 13 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 24 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT WITH CHRISTIAN REILLY & GEORGE ZACH
  • Sunday 27 Nov - ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE - 20 stallholders, hog roast, mulled wine and so much more!
PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas or Santina's Woodfired Pizza Co and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk!
Comments

