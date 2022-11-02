What's On at the Mill - November 2022
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 2nd November 2022 13:06
Welcome November! Towcester Mill Brewery has a whole month's worth of events lined up this autumn - including two key events this month, its Autumn Beer Festival and its Annual Christmas Fayre.
Check out all the events here to see what's coming up...
- Thursday 3 Nov 2022 - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS
- Friday 11-13 Nov - AUTUMN BEER FESTIVAL - 20+ real ales, craft beers, live music and street food
- Friday 11 Nov - CRAIG LIVE
- Sunday 13 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 24 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT WITH CHRISTIAN REILLY & GEORGE ZACH
- Sunday 27 Nov - ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE - 20 stallholders, hog roast, mulled wine and so much more!
