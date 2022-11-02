What's On at the Mill - November 2022

Welcome November! Towcester Mill Brewery has a whole month's worth of events lined up this autumn - including two key events this month, its Autumn Beer Festival and its Annual Christmas Fayre.



Check out all the events here to see what's coming up...



Thursday 3 Nov 2022 - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS

Friday 11-13 Nov - AUTUMN BEER FESTIVAL - 20+ real ales, craft beers, live music and street food

Friday 11 Nov - CRAIG LIVE

Sunday 13 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 24 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT WITH CHRISTIAN REILLY & GEORGE ZACH

Sunday 27 Nov - ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE - 20 stallholders, hog roast, mulled wine and so much more!

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas or Santina's Woodfired Pizza Co and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on

!

