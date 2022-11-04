West Northamptonshire Council partners with Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust and community volunteers to tackle litter

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 4th November 2022 08:49

Community volunteers from the Wombles, representatives Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust (NTFCCT), colleagues from Sixfields McDonalds store, and waste and sustainability services from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) came together to don their litter grabbers and bagged more than 20 bags worth of rubbish.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC's Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste at WNC said:"It is disappointing that people continue to discard of their items by littering and show little care for their environment and local community.

"We’re committed to working with local volunteers to tackle this issue together and create cleaner communities.

"It is always great to see the wonderful work of volunteers who take time out their days to clean up after others and care for our environment.

"We want to discourage anyone from dropping litter on the ground and ask that they take it home or use one of the many bins provided.

"If we see or receive reports of people littering, we will take enforcement action in accordance with our enforcement policy, including fines where appropriate."

Damon Fox, Business Development Manager at NTFCCT, added: "It was fantastic that the Wombles came out to support us on our Sustainability Match Day on Saturday, it really kickstarted the whole event off well.

"It was nice to talk to the group about what we're trying to do at the Community Trust and club to improve our sustainability and carbon footprint outcomes.

"We are looking forward to working with the group on future projects. The area looked fantastic by the time we had finished."

Residents across West Northamptonshire can hire litter picking equipment for free from WNC. Each kit includes litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops to assist with litter picking, as well as a step-by-step guide for holding a litter pick, to help you plan a safe, effective and well supported event.

WNC can also pick up and dispose of sacks of litter that have been collected from public land.

To borrow equipment or book a collection, visit our page on the Litter Picking Charter or email litter.champions@westnorthants.gov.uk.

