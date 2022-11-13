Autumn Beer Festival at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 6th November 2022 11:02

Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its Autumn Beer Festival on Friday 11-Sunday 13 November 2022 with over 20 beers, street food and live music!





"It's been a long time since we held a Beer Festival," explained brewery director, John Evans, "but we are hoping it will be a great opportunity to bring all real ale lovers together and encourage those who may not think of themselves as real ale lovers the chance to try something new!"





There'll be beers from over a dozen different breweries stretching from far away Cornwall to nearby Weedon, ranging from a 3.8% golden ale to a gothic stout at 5.2%, and everything in-between. "Porters, stouts, hazy pale ales, coppers and blonde ales - plus seven of our own beers - and our latest choice of craft beers and ciders in the bar, means there should be something for everyone", added John.





The brewery will be hosting its Beer Festival inside, with all the beers racked in a much underutilised part of the Mill - the area at the back of the Turbine Room which is in the 18th Century part of the old building.





"We're so pleased that we have managed to revitalise this beautiful part of the old Mill," added John. "It is full of character and boasts the original workings of the Mill, which some people had the chance to view as part of our Heritage Open Day back in September."





All the festival beers will be served in a £5 keepsake pint glass (while stocks last) and, as it's Remembrance weekend, 50% of glass sales will be donated to the Poppy Appeal in conjunction with the Royal British Legion of Towcester.



There'll be plenty of seating in the Tap Room on the ground floor, as well as the Turbine Room and the Steam Room on the first floor, plus the marquee in the garden if the weather's kind. There'll also be pizzas from Nonna Lucia's and live music from Craig on Friday night, burgers from Moo Hatch on Saturday and folk music and cheese boxes on Sunday.





. Cheers! More information on the weekend's events can be found on Towcester Mill Brewery's Facebook and Instagram page, as well as its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk . Cheers!

