Para-Olympian helps celebrate achievements of disabled people

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 7th November 2022 16:21

Para-Olympian Ellie Robinson MBE will help celebrate achievements of disabled people in West Northamptonshire during the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD) in December.

Back for the third year, this year’s event is themed around 'not all disabilities are visible.'

Alongside her coach Andy Sharp of Northampton Swimming Club, Ms Robinson will feature in a mix of live and recorded presentations between 11am and 2:15pm on Thursday, 1 December 2022.

Organised by the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Disabled Person’s Forum, the information-packed virtual event will be hosted by forum member Kian Saville and will see people share their personal stories of invisible disabilities.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and Engagement, said: "I am delighted that WNC is marking IDPWD for a third year running and helping to shine a light on the fact that not all disabilities are immediately visible.

"Disabled people are an important part of our diverse communities. I invite everyone to join us in celebrating IDPWD and use the opportunity to get involved, reflect on the experiences of disabled people, and think about what we can all do to be an ally to, and advocate for, the disabled community."

During the event Northants Police will be raising awareness around fraud in the context of the cost-of-living crisis, and Northampton’s inclusive and accessible dance school, Born To Perform, will be adding their brand of magic and joy to the celebration.

Cllr Alan Chantler, Co-Chair of the forum said: “As a person in a wheelchair, my handicap is apparent. But it may be someone finds it difficult to form sentences in their head, or finds it difficult to write things down and has to remember everything all the time.

"But I think it is important that we always focus on what we can do and not what we can’t do.

"That’s the same if you are handicapped or not. Disability isn’t going away and what we can all do is be aware of the wide range of abilities people have and concentrate on the skills they have, not those that are absent."

The event will be available to watch via the council’s YouTube channel, and WNC is also inviting people to enjoy the event collectively in person during free live screenings with refreshments in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester.

Reserve a place at the live screenings via the relevant Eventbrite link below or phone 07826 993847 stating which location you would like to attend.

