A game of two halves

Author: Paul Smith Published: 8th November 2022 14:26
Tom Threlfall.Tom Threlfall.

Towcestrians welcomed Newbold for the first time in quite a while.

The half started well for Tows as they pushed up field and where awarded a lineout. The resulting driving maul with excellent control resulted in the first points of the day. Williams added the extras with the conversion.

It was only minutes later that Callum Jones ended up over the line busting through a few poor tackles putting another 5 points on the board. Williams added ghe additional 2 to put Tows 14 points.

The visitors vlearly rattled by the quick start from Tows started to get a bit niggly leading to their Flanker spending 10 minutes in the bin.

With the extra man an the field the home site added another 2 tries one for Jones and that followed up by Tom Threlfall.

At the break Towcestrians lead 26 points to nil and the second half should have been the same, but unfortunately it was going to be.

The visitors spoilt the second half by being first to every break down and slipping out of tackles that should have been made.

They won the second half by scoring 14 unanswered points.

Beating the better teams in the league will require a full 80 minutes of play and not just a good half.

Next weekend Tows are away to Peterborough Lions.

