Moulton Park Vaccination Centre to close this weekend as autumn boosters continue at local community sites

Author: NHS Trust Published: 9th November 2022 09:47

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at the Royal Pavilion, Moulton Park, is to close its doors to patients for the last time on Saturday 12 November 2022.





In the nearly 22 months since its launch in January 2021, the Vaccination Centre has delivered more than 320,000 COVID jabs and during peak periods was vaccinating more than 2,000 people in a single day.





It has played a key role in the campaign to protect Northamptonshire’s population from coronavirus – but with dozens of local community clinics and a mobile service now serving our county’s vaccination needs there are many other options for patients to continue to access vaccination in convenient locations around the county.





Appointments for autumn boosters are available to book at the Vaccination Centre up to and including this Saturday 12 November.





Staff at the centre are being offered the opportunity to continue working for the NHS in Northamptonshire in other roles, should they wish to do so. Many others are already working at other local vaccination sites.





Chris Pallot, Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “I would like to say a personal and very heartfelt thank-you to all the wonderful staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to deliver an outstanding service at our Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park over the past two years.





“Thanks to their incredible efforts, the facility has played an absolutely critical role in helping us protect the people of Northamptonshire from COVID-19 and we are incredibly proud to have delivered more than 320,000 jabs from this location alone.





“Now that we are past the peak of our autumn booster campaign and the vaccination programme is very much becoming a part of our local business as usual NHS offer, we feel that the time is right for our other GP and pharmacy-led community clinics throughout the county to continue to serve Northamptonshire’s vaccination needs.





“In the meantime, if you’re eligible for an autumn booster but haven’t yet had your jab there are still appointments at the Vaccination Centre for the rest of this week.





“Alternatively, you can book in at any of our other local vaccination sites, with selected clinics also offering first and second doses as well as drop-in sessions for those who prefer not to have to book in advance.”





COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked via the NHS National Booking Service , while full details of local drop-in sessions can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine .





Those eligible for an autumn booster include everyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.





This week, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service, which has been travelling to areas of low uptake since December 2021, will be visiting:

Wednesday 9 November: Redwell Leisure Centre Barnwell Rd, Wellingborough, NN8 5LP – 9am to 5pm

Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November: The Crescents Community Centre Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, NN16 9PH – 10am to 4pm

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November: Co-op Food , St Osyths Lane, Oundle, PE8 4BG – 9am to 5pm





Anyone aged five or over* (children with parent’s or guardian’s consent) can access the mobile service for first or second doses. Anyone aged 16 or over can get their first booster jabs and those 50 and over (and others eligible) can get their autumn boosters. No prior booking is necessary.

