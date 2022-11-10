Rural community in West Northants to benefit from £1.3million funding

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 10th November 2022 10:01

Plans for the funding, which will be distributed in April 2023, were discussed at West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet meeting last night (Tuesday, 8 November). The Rural Fund is part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which supports productivity and prosperity in places that need it most. It is a top-up to UKSPF allocations which support activities that specifically address particular challenges rural areas face. WNC previously submitted its investment plan for the UKSPF, which aligned with the government’s three priority areas: Communities and Place, Supporting Local Business and People and Skills.

The council must submit an addendum to this investment plan by 30 November 2022, to include additional information outlining how the REPF will be used, focusing on the Communities and Place and Supporting Local Business investment priorities.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said:

“I am delighted that the government has made available a further £1.3million to West Northants, in order to support and develop rural businesses and communities.

“This is much needed investment at a time of change in the rural economy. Over the next few weeks, we will engage with partners and the relevant stakeholders to identify how these capital funds can be utilised to have maximum benefit locally.

“The REPF not only provides an opportunity for rural communities and businesses to access much needed funding, but will also support the local economy and enable delivery of the council’s shared ambitions. It is part of how we will deliver economic prosperity across the area by building on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Multiply Fund and the major investments funding our regeneration projects across West Northamptonshire.”

The REPF can only be used to fund capital projects for small businesses and community infrastructure which help to improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy and rural communities.

Full details of the REPF can be found in the Rural England Prosperity Fund document here.

