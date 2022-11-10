  • Bookmark this page

Santa Cruises at The Boat Inn

Author: Andrew Woodward Published: 10th November 2022 11:23

Depart from The Boat Inn, Stoke Bruerne for a 1½ hour cruise through the famous Blisworth Tunnel in our narrowboat 'Indian Chief' to Blisworth, where Santa will join the boat for the return journey, meet each child and give them a present. Party games and music will be played during the cruise.

TICKETS INCLUDE:
    •    1½ hour cruise
    •    Mince Pies/Crispy Cakes
    •    Soft Drinks
    •    Tea/Coffee/Mulled Wine
    •    Christmas Crackers
    •    A present for each child
    •    Pass the parcel will be played on the outward journey


All this from ONLY £22 per ticket. Children under 12 months free.


DEPARTURE DATES & TIMES (2022):

  • Saturday 3rd December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Sunday 4th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Saturday 10th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Sunday 11th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Saturday 17th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Sunday 18th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
  • Tuesday 20th December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
  • Wednesday 21st December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
  • Thursday 22nd Decembe 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
  • Friday 23rd December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
  • Christmas Eve: Saturday 24th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm


To Reserve Your Seats Please telephone 01604 862428 

Payment is taken in full at time of booking (non refundable) for all other enquiries; email santacruises@boatinn.co.uk or enquiries@boatinn.co.uk

