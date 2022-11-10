Santa Cruises at The Boat Inn
|Author: Andrew Woodward
|Published: 10th November 2022 11:23
Depart from The Boat Inn, Stoke Bruerne for a 1½ hour cruise through the famous Blisworth Tunnel in our narrowboat 'Indian Chief' to Blisworth, where Santa will join the boat for the return journey, meet each child and give them a present. Party games and music will be played during the cruise.
TICKETS INCLUDE:
• 1½ hour cruise
• Mince Pies/Crispy Cakes
• Soft Drinks
• Tea/Coffee/Mulled Wine
• Christmas Crackers
• A present for each child
• Pass the parcel will be played on the outward journey
All this from ONLY £22 per ticket. Children under 12 months free.
DEPARTURE DATES & TIMES (2022):
- Saturday 3rd December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Sunday 4th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Saturday 10th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Sunday 11th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Saturday 17th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Sunday 18th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm
- Tuesday 20th December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
- Wednesday 21st December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
- Thursday 22nd Decembe 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
- Friday 23rd December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm
- Christmas Eve: Saturday 24th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm
To Reserve Your Seats Please telephone 01604 862428
Payment is taken in full at time of booking (non refundable) for all other enquiries; email santacruises@boatinn.co.uk or enquiries@boatinn.co.uk
