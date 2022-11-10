Santa Cruises at The Boat Inn

Published: 10th November 2022

Depart from The Boat Inn, Stoke Bruerne for a 1½ hour cruise through the famous Blisworth Tunnel in our narrowboat 'Indian Chief' to Blisworth, where Santa will join the boat for the return journey, meet each child and give them a present. Party games and music will be played during the cruise.

TICKETS INCLUDE:

• 1½ hour cruise

• Mince Pies/Crispy Cakes

• Soft Drinks

• Tea/Coffee/Mulled Wine

• Christmas Crackers

• A present for each child

• Pass the parcel will be played on the outward journey



All this from ONLY £22 per ticket. Children under 12 months free.



DEPARTURE DATES & TIMES (2022):



Saturday 3rd December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Sunday 4th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Saturday 10th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Sunday 11th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Saturday 17th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Sunday 18th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2:30pm

Tuesday 20th December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm

Wednesday 21st December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm

Thursday 22nd Decembe 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm

Friday 23rd December 10.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm

Christmas Eve: Saturday 24th December 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm



To Reserve Your Seats Please telephone 01604 862428

Payment is taken in full at time of booking (non refundable) for all other enquiries; email santacruises@boatinn.co.uk or enquiries@boatinn.co.uk

