Adult Social Care: Residents invited to have their say on a one-off proposed arrangement fee for those who self-fund their own care

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th November 2022 09:57

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wants to hear residents’ views on the introduction of a proposed one-off fee for those who entirely self-fund their own adult social care, either in their own home or in a residential setting. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wants to hear residents’ views on the introduction of a proposed one-off fee for those who entirely self-fund their own adult social care, either in their own home or in a residential setting.

The proposed fee is to support WNC’s admin costs when arranging care on behalf of someone who self-funds when the Council acts as a conduit between the self-funder and the care providers.

The proposed fee will apply to those who self-fund their own care and have capital assets above the current upper care limit of £23,250.

This threshold is set to increase in autumn next year following the government announcement, introducing a new upper care limit of £100,000, meaning that those who self-fund will have capital assets above this new threshold.

Although not compulsory, a person who meets this self-fund threshold can ask WNC to arrange their adult social care on their behalf due to reasons such as; the person finding the system too difficult to navigate, or wishing to take advantage of the Council’s knowledge of the local market of care and support services.

Therefore, this admin fee will only apply to individuals who wish the Council to provide this service for them and will be charged at the point of care being arranged. If the person chooses for their care or care provider to be changed, the arrangement fee may apply again.

WNC is now inviting residents to have their say on the proposed self-funder fee and subsequent amends to the Adult Social Care Fees and Charging Policy.

Residents can put forward their views, ask questions and receive feedback at several consultation events which will take place across West Northamptonshire below:

15 November 2022, 3pm to 5pm: Committee room, The Forum, Moat Ln, Towcester, NN12 6AD

2022, 3pm to 5pm: Committee room, The Forum, Moat Ln, Towcester, NN12 6AD 16 Novemberm 2022 , 5pm to 7pm: Gladstone Road Resource Centre, Northampton, Northampton, NN5 7EJ

, 5pm to 7pm: Gladstone Road Resource Centre, Northampton, Northampton, NN5 7EJ 17 November 2022, 6pm to 8pm: Council Chamber, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP

If residents are unable to attend the sessions above but would like to share their views and feedback on the proposed fee, they can do so via the online survey form here: West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space which will close at midnight on 6 December 2022.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for adult social care and public health said: "When it comes to supporting you or your loved one in receiving adult social care, it is important that we get it right, with care being accessible, equitable and quality care for all those who need it. "Therefore, please do feedback via the consultation channels mentioned above – either at one of the events or using the online form to share your thoughts and comments on the proposed self-funder fee. It is important that we have this feedback to make informed decisions on next steps."

For more information or to have your say please visit: West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space, email Financehelpdesk.NCC@westnorthants.gov.uk or call 01604 367650.

To find out more about the wider adult social care charging reform, including the new thresholds and payment limit please visit the WNC website here or view these frequently asked questions that the Government has put together some to explain the upcoming changes.

