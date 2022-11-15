Residents invited to have their say on new powers to enforce moving traffic offences in West Northamptonshire

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 15th November 2022 09:33

People across West Northamptonshire are being urged to provide their views on new regulations which will enable West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to use enforcement powers on drivers who commit moving traffic offences.

New regulations came into effect in May 2022 through the Traffic Management Act (2004) and the Department for Transport (DfT) have changed legislation to enable local authorities to apply for powers to enforce against moving traffic contraventions.

West Northamptonshire Council is undertaking a consultation to enable the Council to expand the work it already does towards illegal and dangerous parking and misuse of bus lanes.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste at WNC, said: “The powers to enforce moving traffic offences are currently only used by the Police.

"However, under the recent changes in legislation local authorities can apply for powers which will enable them to prosecute those driving in breach of regulations.

"If WNC is successful in securing the new enforcement powers, we’d be able to improve road safety for all, including pedestrians and cyclists.

"We could also improve journey times for public transport and safety around schools.

"This work could also contribute towards reducing congestion in West Northamptonshire."

Moving traffic offences are where a vehicle does not follow the instruction or direction given by certain road signs and markings.

These are usually red or blue roadside signs sometimes accompanied by yellow road markings. Red signs are prohibitions and blue signs are Directions.

Offences include:

Ignoring no entry or no turning signs

Ignoring weight limits

Entering yellow box junctions with no clear exit

Stopping on school keep clear markings

Driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited

Driving the wrong way up one-way streets or driving on routes for buses and taxis only

In collaboration with Northamptonshire Police, WNC has examined road safety reports and historical data to identify locations where the powers would be of most benefit, The areas have been identified as:

Hermitage Way, Wootton, Northampton

Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford

Victoria Gardens junction with St Johns Street, Northampton

Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Mare Fair, Northampton

Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way, Northampton

The consultation will run from Thursday, 10 November 2022 to midnight on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

Anyone who would like to take part in the consultation should visit the WNC Citizenspace.

At the end of the consultation period, the Council will collate and review all the feedback received.

All views expressed will be given full consideration, and subject to the outcome of the consultation the Council will then apply to the Department for Transport to be able to exercise the additional powers.

Should the powers be given, the Council will start using its new enforcement measures in the initial locations using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.