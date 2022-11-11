West Northants flying the flag for national sporting success

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 11th November 2022 11:52

The St George’s cross will fly above West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) buildings this weekend after two England teams reached world cup finals. The St George’s cross will fly above West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) buildings this weekend after two England teams reached world cup finals.

Leading the charge for national glory are England’s Women’s Rugby Team who face title holders and hosts New Zealand in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Red Roses are aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 2014.

England Men’s T20 Cricket Team will face off against Pakistan on Sunday morning in the T20 World Cup Final. Both nations will be looking to become world champions for a second time since the tournament began.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for housing, culture and leisure, said:

“The value of success like this is immense, and I hope everyone will be cheering on our national sporting heroes this weekend.

“It’s a huge source of pride to have two England teams competing for world champion status in their respective sports on the same weekend. Whatever the results, they’ll have done us proud.”

ITV has the rights to broadcast the Rugby World Cup final which starts at 6:30am tomorrow morning, alternatively listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

The cricket T20 final will be broadcast live on Sky from 7:30am on Sunday, 13 November with a ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and Radio 4 LW.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.