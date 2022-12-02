  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Towcester Through the Lens

Author: Martin Johns - The Mayor of Towcester Published: 14th November 2022 11:42

Acclaimed local freelance photographer Paul Howard, is to give an illustrated talk on the changing face of Towcester over the past 40 years. The talk will take place at 7.30pm at Towcester Mill Brewery on Friday 2 December 2022.

Town Mayor, Martin Johns, says: “Paul has been photographing Towcester, its places, people, and events for more that 40 years. His illustrated talk will be of great interest to both those who have lived here a long time and those new to the area. His photographs record a fascinating social history of the past half century. I’m very grateful to Paul for giving his time freely for this rare chance to see and hear his talk and for support for the event given by both Towcester Mill Brewery and Humbugs.

Tickets at £7.50 are available from Humbugs (just down from the town hall) and at Towcester Mill Brewery. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night from 7pm at Towcester Mill Brewery.

Those with an interest in food as well as Towcester, will be pleased that the Pizza van will be at the Towcester Mill Brewery on 2 December 2022.

All proceeds from the talk will go the Mayor’s Charities: Cynthia Spencer Hospice, and Towcester Guides, Scouts, and other local youth groups.

 https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterMayor/

