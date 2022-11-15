Towcester Choral Society Christmas Concert

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 15th November 2022 15:22

Towcester Choral Society Christmas concert, to be held on Saturday 10th December 202 at 7.30 pm, in St Lawrence's Church, Towcester.

This concert will feature Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, works by Lauridsen, Gjeilo and Byrd, and some Christmas favourites - including carols with audience participation.

This very special concert will be led by our Musical Director, Helen Swift, and accompanied by Rowena Gibbons on the keyboard, and Lizzie Peacock on the harp.

It's not every day that you can hear a live harp - make sure you don't miss this opportunity!



Interval refreshments and a programme are included in your ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s.

There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk, or by calling 01908 542815.

It's going to be a fantastic evening!

