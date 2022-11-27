  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Mill Christmas Fayre

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 15th November 2022 21:54
Sunflower Creations is just one of the many stalls confirmed to be at the Mill's Christmas Fayre on Sunday 27 November

Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its third annual Christmas Fayre on Sunday 27 November 2022 with mulled cider, a hog roast and a wide range of stalls, all on offer!

"Everything kicks off from 12pm," said brewery director, John Evans. "The Tap Room opens at 12pm, the Fayre itself will start at 12pm and Brad's Banquets will be outside serving up their hog roast and burgers from 12pm. As well as all the usual ales and drinks on offer we will also have mulled cider available by the glass so you can enjoy some food and drink while you browse!"

The Brewery's Bottle Shop will be open if you need to pick up some 3-bottle gift packs, 6-bottle beer bags and mixed cases, as well as its very own Watermeadow Gin, gin goblets and so much more.

There will be plenty of stalls offering the most fabulous Christmas gifts and ideas to make this year extra special, including everything from floral wreaths, luxury gifts, home-made chutneys and pickles, pet gifts, cheeses and festive crafts. Stalls confirmed so far include:
  • Sunflower Creations - engraved glasses, plaques and gifts
  • Floral Creations - wreaths, ornaments and table decorations
  • Aquatic Freckle - resin and fine silver jewellery and homewares
  • New Bags by the Old Bags - bags and cushions from recycled jeans and fabrics
  • Dragon Gallery - beautiful pots
  • Ian's Woodturnings - seasonal woodturned items
  • Garden2Jar - homemade chutneys and jams, local honey, fudge and gift sets
  • Kiki Black Studio - ceramics and fused glass
  • Queer Bull Soap - soaps and bath and body products
  • A&A Cakes - delicious festive and non-festive cakes
  • The Fancy Gift Company - fair trade homewares and Christmas decorations
  • Cheese on Towcest' - local cheesemonger
  • Kat's in Stitches - hand made, sewn gifts and decorations
  • Stanley's Treats - gluten free sweet, savoury treats and cakes
  • The Village Baker - Christmas cakes, jams, chutneys, marmalades and hampers
  • Perfect4Paws - pick n mix cones for cats and dogs, handmade cards and pet toys
All the stalls will be on the first floor in the Steam Room and the second floor in the Malt Room and the bar will also be open in the Malt Room. There will be plenty of seating inside in the Turbine Room and the Malt Room.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming everyone," added John. "As a local business we like to support other local businesses, especially since the pandemic, so if you can shop local it makes such a difference to all of us. This Fayre is the perfect opportunity to get some gift ideas and enjoy a festive drink or two while you're doing it!"

