Waste and recycling collection arrangements for the festive season in West Northants

Waste and recycling collection crews will be working throughout the festive season to make sure services are delivered on time and with no delays.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste said: “As a Council, we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our waste collection crews who continue to provide an outstanding and vital service all year round.

“The festive period can mean that households have more recycling and waste than any other time throughout the year.

“I would encourage all residents to ensure that all recycling is washed, crushed and disposed of properly so we can all do our bit to recycle this Christmas.”

Downloadable bin calendars with information about waste and recycling arrangements each area of West Northants will be available from the Bins, Recycling and Waste pages of our website by the end of November.

But in the meantime, the main things to remember are:

Waste and recycling collection days in the South Northamptonshire and Northampton areas will not change over Christmas and New Year.

Collections in the Daventry area which are due to take place on Monday 26 December, will be collected on Saturday 24 December instead.

Garden waste collections will be suspended from 24 December until 6 January across West Northants.

Crews will collect real Christmas trees between 9 and 20 January.

Residents in the Daventry and South Northants areas should put real Christmas trees out on the day that garden waste is due to be collected in their area.

In the Northampton area, real trees should be put out next to recycling bins, and those on sack collections can present trees beside their recycling boxes and green sacks on their collection day.

Please ensure any trees over 6ft tall are cut in half, so they will fit into the lorries safely.

You do not need a garden waste subscription to put out your real Christmas tree for collection.

Additional recycling can be put out in clear plastic bags or boxes alongside recycling bins and boxes, or can also be taken to the nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

These are open as usual throughout the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, when they will be closed. Centres will also close early on Christmas Eve, at 2pm.

Find out more information about waste and recycling collections this Christmas on the WNC website.

