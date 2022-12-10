Brackley Jubilee Choir



On Saturday 10th December 2022 @ 7.30pm, a Concert at St Peter's Church, Brackley, will feature Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on Christmas Carols, and Benjamin Britten's Ceremony of Carols.

Musical Director Nick Perry said: "We are delighted with the concert programme for the Christmas Festival, as it will celebrate the Christmas season combining specially selected festive anthems from much loved composers, together with an opportunity for family audience participation of well-known traditional Carols".

The chosen seasonal compositions are an homage to two of our most venerated composers. We celebrate Vaughan Williams - on the 150th anniversary of his birth in October this year - who loved Christmas and had a lifelong passion for carols, admiring their freshness, beauty and nobility; and so too for Benjamin Britten, a musician who is widely regarded as the greatest British composer of his generation - master of dramatic music in the forms of opera, choral and orchestral works, he was equally adept at writing for professionals, amateurs and children, and composed prolifically throughout his life.

The Choir is delighted to be joined by Baritone Soloist, Theo Perry and Harpist Karina Bell. Both Karina and Theo are highly accomplished musicians and are very well known locally.

Chair Auriel Warwick commented: "‘Britten's joyful Ceremony of Carols and the beautiful Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Vaughn Williams make a wonderful contribution from the Jubilee Choir to Christmas. The choir will also sing carols, known and less known as well as inviting the audience to sing with us in the loved favourites. The choir has been part of Brackley's cultural life for the past 45 years and we look forward to the future.'

Diary note: Saturday 10th December 2022 @ 7.30pm, a Concert at St Peter's Church, Brackley Tickets are £12.00 and will be available in advance via the Choir Website or at the door.

As always, Christmas will be a busy period for the Choir, with a planned ‘Come and Sing Christmas Carols' event in front of the Town Hall in Brackley on 17th December @11.00am - everyone welcome!!

www.brackleyjubileechoir.co.uk