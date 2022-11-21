Have your say on leisure facilities for people with disabilities in West Northants

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 21st November 2022 08:50

The survey aims to find out what sports or sports facilities those with disabilities use or would like to use, and what barriers they are faced with when accessing these.

The information will be used to provide detail about the suitability of current local area sport and leisure facilities and will be fed back to the local leisure providers.

In addition to the online survey, drop-in sessions will be held at certain leisure centres for people with disabilities to take a tour and ask questions. The following drop-ins will take place at:

Daventry Leisure Centre, Lodge Rd, Daventry, NN11 4FP, 3 December 2022 from 1pm to 4pm

Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Clannell Road, Northampton, NN4 0RX, 3 December 2022 from 1pm to 4pm

Towcester Centre for Leisure, Springfields, Towcester, NN12 6UW, 4 December 2022 from 10am to 2pm

Brackley Leisure Centre, Springfield Way, Brackley, NN13 6JJ 4 December 2022 10 to 2pm

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, said: “Disabled people are an important part of our diverse communities and it is important that we understand any concerns they may have in accessing sport and leisure provision in West Northamptonshire.

"This consultation will help us to shape future plans around leisure and sporting facilities in West Northants and remove any barriers for disabled people when it comes to keeping active.”

A virtual event is also being held with Paralympian Ellie Robinson MBE to help celebrate achievements of disabled people in West Northamptonshire during the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD) on Thursday, 1 December.

The survey will close at midnight on Friday, 16 December 2022. People can share their views by completing the online survey here.

For further information, or if you have any queries or require information in an alternative format, please contact forums.nbc@westnorthants.gov.uk or phone 07826 993847.

