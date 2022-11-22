Whittlebury Park unveils exclusive Black Friday discounts

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 22nd November 2022 13:03

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort is celebrating Black Friday with eight days of exclusive offers, including 20 per cent off some of its most popular spa packages. The four-star hotel, located in the idyllic countryside of Northamptonshire, begins its discount bonanza at 10am on November 21 2022 until 10am on November 29 2022.

Spa packages on offer include the ESPA Escape & Relax spa stay which will be available from just £231.20 per person. The new package, launched in October 2022 when Whittlebury Park partnered exclusively with holistic wellbeing brand ESPA, includes a blissful 50-minute Harmony Restore Ritual treatment. This is as well as full use of the spa’s award-winning Heat and Ice facilities on day of arrival, a two-course buffet lunch, a delicious three-course evening meal in Astons restaurant, an overnight stay in a Club Room with a bottle of Prosecco, and a sumptuous breakfast the following morning.

Other discounted packages include the ESPA Revitalise the Senses spa day and the ESPA Maternal Moments spa day, both from just £143.20 per person. Mums-to-be making the most of the Maternal Moments spa day will enjoy a soothing Pre-Natal Relax and Restore treatment, while guests indulging in a little TLC with the Revitalise the Senses spa day will receive a relaxing 50-minute Sensory Body Ritual treatment or facial and full use of the Heat & Ice Experiences. Both packages also include a fabulous two-course buffet lunch and full use of the leisure facilities.

Alongside its reduced spa packages, the hotel will be offering an additional 20 per cent extra on monetary gift cards over £100, as well as revealing several more surprises during its week-long Black Friday extravaganza.

Nestled in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland, Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedrooom resort home to a luxurious spa, 3 AA Rosette restaurant, and 36-hole Championship golf course with Toptracer instillation.

For more information on Whittlebury Park’s Black Friday offers, visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/spa/black-friday-offers/

