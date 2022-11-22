West Northants Council Investments in Qatar State Bank: Lib Dems call for Urgent Review of West Northants Council Investment Strategy

22nd November 2022

The Liberal Democrat group at West Northants Council are calling for an urgent revision to the current investment strategy for the council following revelations that West Northamptonshire Council have investments in the State Bank of Qatar.

News over the last week, first published in The Guardian and followed up by NN Journal has revealed that the Council currently has £13 million invested in the State Bank of Qatar with a further £8 million fund previously invested. This £8 million matured in August earlier this year.

“Qatar have been in the spotlight for a number of years with its preparations for the 2022 World Cup starting this week,” says Cllr Sally Beardsworth, Lib Dem Group Leader. “However, Qatar’s record on LGBTQ+ rights is truly shocking. Male homosexuality is illegal in Qatar with a punishment of up to three years in prison and a fine and the possibility of death penalty for Muslims. The Qatari Government does not recognise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships, nor does it allow people in Qatar to campaign for LGBTQ+ rights," she continues. "It makes a mockery of the Council’s support for Northampton Pride."

In March this year, Cabinet member David Smith stated in a press release in support of Pride that: “Northampton Pride sends an important signal that prejudice will not be tolerated. As a local authority we will continue to fight against all forms of discrimination and lead the way in promoting equality for everyone."

“It’s just blatant hypocrisy,’ says Cllr Jonathan Harris, Deputy Leader of the Group, “to be investing in a regime that clearly actively practices discrimination is entirely unacceptable. The Council’s current investment strategy says: “The primary aims of this Investment Strategy, in order of priority, are the security of its capital, liquidity of its capital and to obtain a return on its capital commensurate with proper levels of security and liquidity.”

“There is absolutely no reference to socially responsible or ethical investment, it is simply profits before everything else. We want it changed to ensure that principles of social responsibility and sustainability are first priority,” he adds. “It is a consistent problem, that the Council says one thing and does another. The Council now have a net zero carbon commitment for 2030 and last December we called for the council to divest pension funds from fossil fuels. This was supported by a petition of over 200 signatories. We’re still waiting to hear the strategy for this.”

Qatar has also been heavily criticised for its treatment of migrant workers. Over 6,500 deaths have been recorded of migrant workers from across Asia. Covid-related deaths, which have remained extremely low in Qatar, have not significantly affected the figures, with just over 600 fatalities among all nationalities.

The Lib Dem Group will be meeting with the Chief Executive of the Council this week and in the meantime will be pushing the Council’s political leadership to make these changes as quickly as possible.

