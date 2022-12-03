Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Christmas Nights Out at the Mill
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 22nd November 2022 17:38
If you're looking for a fab night out this Christmas then Towcester Mill Brewery has three fantastic nights coming up!
- Sat 3 December 2022 - Tribute Night to Robbie Williams - very limited availability
- Sat 10 December 2022 - Tribute Night to Adele - limited availability
- Sat 17 December 2022 - Magic at the Mill - some availability
"They are sure to be such great entertainment," said director, John Evans, "just right for the festive season! If you're looking for something local, right in the heart of Towcester, which is good value for money and an easy way to get together with friends or family, then book your tickets now! The magic show is perfect for a night out with colleagues, all you need is to have something to eat and something to drink, sit back and watch the show and be prepared to be amazed!"
Tickets are £15pp and are available online via the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. There will also be street food for each night, from Moo Hatch on Sat 3 December, Santina's pizzas on Sat 10 December and Nonna Lucia's pizzas on Sat 17 December.
Check out the Mill's website for the full line up of what's going on in December, from its festive open mic night to its annual charity quiz in aid of Prostate Cancer, there'll be plenty of seasonal cheers to all!
