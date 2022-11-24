Bedford Cheese Company to open at Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 24th November 2022 10:06

The Bedford Cheese Company is to open a new premises on the grounds of Whittlebury Park in November, providing a range of delicious local artisan cheeses through its new deli and cafe, as well as fresh vegetables and fruit, wine, breads, cakes and more.

The Bedford Cheese Company was formed in 2020 after founders Sophie Robinson and Josh Anwar noticed an increase in demand for cheese deliveries from its sister company – Decant Wine and Cheese Bar. The company’s new venture opened within the Paddocks area of Whittlebury Park on 22nd November and will include a café and deli.

The deli will sell a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, farm fresh eggs, wine, gin, crackers, nuts, chutneys, sauces, coffee, honey and Brockleby’s pies. It will also sell cheese from both local and UK based dairy farms, as well as some of their most popular European cheeses from their established cheese deli in central Bedford.

The deli and café will complement Whittlebury Park’s five food and drink outlets, including the hotel’s fine dining three AA Rosette Murrays restaurant, its contemporary Aston’s restaurant, the Atrium Bistro situated within the Atrium Clubhouse, the Silverstone Bar, and the Terrace café in the leisure club.

Sophie from The Bedford Cheese Company commented: “We are really excited to open within the grounds of Whittlebury Park. We are looking forward to working with local producers and offering some of the best cheeses and fine foods on the market. Our Café offering will be available from 8am offering a variety of breakfasts so we hope to see many of you there.”

Charles Sargeant remarked: “The Bedford Cheese Company is a real local success story, and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen Whittlebury Park as the location for their second premises. They share our ethos of championing local food and drink, and their new deli and café will offer an extra benefit for guests and people living locally as well as showcasing top quality local Northamptonshire produce.”

Whittlebury Park is a luxury four-star countryside hotel, golf course and spa resort in rural Northamptonshire. It includes a 36-hole championship golf course and Top Tracer range, ESPA spa, and extensive conference and events facilities.

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.