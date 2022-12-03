Help WNC showcase your West Northants small business this year

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 25th November 2022 08:33

Small Business Saturday is fast approaching, and we are pulling out all the stops in support of small businesses across West Northamptonshire ahead of Saturday, 3 December 2022.

There are over 20,000 small businesses operating across the area, offering a vast range of products and services to meet most needs.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is asking organisations to share a video showcasing their business and expressing why people should shop locally and support small businesses.

The council has created a quick ‘how to’ guide to help even the most novice of videographers create captivating content to shine a spotlight on as many West Northants businesses as possible.

The council will also promote local businesses and will share their videos including any events and offers across the council's social media channels. Businesses can simply tag the council in their social media posts with @westnorthants on Facebook or Twitter and @WestNorthamptonshireCouncil on Linkedin and use the #SmallBizSatUK hashtag.

The first Small Business Saturday in the UK took place in 2013 and since then the event has gone from strength to strength.

The campaign aims to highlight small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

To ensure that residents and visitors can explore every West Northants business, all employers are urged to register on the free app, Explore West Northants.

The app showcases everything to enjoy all year round in West Northants, from independent businesses to cultural attractions and local events.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight what our incredible small businesses do.

"We have some amazing independent retailers, family-owned restaurants, pubs, cafes, visitor attractions and activity centres across our area – there really is something for everyone.

"However, we want to make sure we are celebrating our small businesses all year round – this is why we encourage businesses to utilise all the free support and advice available so they can really showcase their business to the widest possible audience – all of which is available through our WNC Economy Team.

"So please, do join us in the lead-up to this year’s Small Business Saturday and take part in our activities and let us help to spread the word about your business, and all of the amazing businesses West Northants has to offer."

A range of free webinars are available to support businesses with everything from creating TikToks and growing a business online to managing time and money better.

WNC also offers wide-ranging support for businesses throughout the year including:

Business growth

Accessing funding

Employment, skills and recruitment

Help to start a new business

A Business Toolbox packed with useful documents

Visit our Small Business Saturday page or contact us at economy@westnorthants.gov.uk or on 01327 322230 to find out more.

