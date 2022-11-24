Greens Norton Cricket Club merge with Towcestrians

Author: Chris Bowmer Published: 24th November 2022 13:22

Cricket in the Tove Valley has an exciting development, it has been announced that Greens Norton Cricket Club and the Towcestrians Cricket Section are to merge with effect from 2023.

Sometimes uneasy rivals the two teams have been located ¾ of a mile apart for more than 50 years and the decision to merge has developed over some years, Chris Bowmer, Secretary of Greens Norton CC, said “Local cricket should be greatly improved by the planned development over the years, it’s a really exciting time”.



The merged club will continue to play cricket at both the Towcestrians Sports Club and Greens Norton Playing Fields as the plan is to run three men’s teams on a Saturday in the South Northants Cricket League, plus a team on a Sunday and the current junior sections.

After a successful year where both the Towcestrians and Greens Norton Teams were promoted the merged group will be very significant with teams in the Premier and First divisions of the SNCL.



There are some big things still on the agenda though with a new cricket ground in development at the Towcestrians site and plans for a new pavilion, as always with cricket this will take some time to finish but the new team will offer cricket at all levels - junior and upwards, at facilities that will be outstanding.



Given the development of Towcester this will not be the end and the hope is that the Cricket can become as successful in bringing top level sport to South Northants as the Rugby section has been, Kallum Pagano, Towcestrians Club Captain, said, "Cricket as the sport I love needs a centre of excellence locally so we can attract and support all local cricketers at the best level they can make and the new structure is perfectly timed to make this happen here.



"We would be delighted to hear from cricketers new and old as well as supporters and sponsors as part of the next steps to something bigger and better for local cricket."



Chris Bowmer

07825 660744



Kallum Pagano

07949 299076







