The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Silverstone Festival - the world's largest historic motorsport weekend

Author: Deborah Tee Published: 26th November 2022 08:36
Brand new look for fun-fuelled Bank Holiday festival • New name reflects event’s broadening appeal • World class fixture combines the best in classic racing and displays, with an exhilarating family-festival experience • Fans can register online now to get best ticket prices for 2023Brand new look for fun-fuelled Bank Holiday festival • New name reflects event’s broadening appeal • World class fixture combines the best in classic racing and displays, with an exhilarating family-festival experience • Fans can register online now to get best ticket prices for 2023

Spurred on by its ever-increasing popularity, ‘Silverstone Festival’ marks a new era for the venue’s much-loved event with a new name and fresh look for 2023, celebrating all that happens both on and off the track.
 
The Home of British Motorsport has played host to the event – formerly known as ‘The Classic’ – since 1990 and the new name celebrates the wider experience now enjoyed by festival-goers. 
 
Silverstone Festival (25-27 August 2023) continues to boast an unrivalled line-up of incredible track action as well as record-breaking displays of classic cars. All the crowd-pleasing grids will be returning in 2023 along with some landmark automotive anniversaries, an incredible line-up of off-track entertainment, main stage music and family fun. 
 
Last year saw the popular addition of Foodie Fest, extreme stunt shows, three nights of live music and current F1 car displays including a world-exclusive tribute to Lewis Hamilton, and now Silverstone is injecting even more vibrancy into the non-stop, fun-fuelled weekend. 
 
“We’re so excited to mix the very best historic motorsport on track, with even more energy and adventure off track to entertain the whole family,” explained Nick Wigley, Silverstone Festival Event Director. 
 
Tickets for Silverstone Festival will go on sale within the next few weeks. Sign-up now to receive an alert to take advantage of the best prices when ticket sales launch. The link to register in advance is here
    
Full details of the 2023 Silverstone Festival can be found at: www.silverstone.co.uk/events/  
 
