Invitation to provide comfort and joy to vulnerable people

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 27th November 2022 09:18

The annual campaign to bring comfort and joy to those staying in West Northamptonshire refuges, including those experiencing domestic abuse, starts this week.

Organised by the Community Safety team at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), its aim is to provide them with a few gifts and treats, as well as food, toiletries and other essential items.

The project also raises awareness of domestic abuse, incidents of which tend to increase over the Christmas period.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, said: “It’s a sad fact that not everyone is going to have a merry Christmas. In fact, the season can heighten the anguish of a family break-up or life crisis. "The donations can be practical, they can be whimsical, but most of all I want them to send a message – in your darkest hour, your community has not forgotten you."

Gifts for men, women and children as well as Christmas food and essential items are being put together and a list of suggested donations can be found below.

Donations can be made at West Northamptonshire Council’s offices at Lodge Road in Daventry and The Forum in Towcester, as well as at Daventry Fire Station, in Staverton Road. The deadline to donate items is 12pm on Friday, 16 December.

All of the items donated will go directly to local people living in refuges as well as other vulnerable families in West Northamptonshire this Christmas.

These donations will be distributed between the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Home Start and the domestic abuse charity Eve.

Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence is urged to call the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service helpline - 0300 0120 154.

People can also access support at Domestic Violence UK - a not-for-profit organisation which is trying to raise awareness of domestic and emotional abuse through its Love Doesn’t Hurt campaign.

All donations to be brand new and unwrapped. Suggested donations:

Comfort donations

soap

body wash

shampoo and conditioner (for adults, children and babies)

deodorant

sanitary products

nappies and wipes

toothbrush/paste for adults and children

Joy donations

perfume/aftershave

hats and scarves

make-up

toys

books

arts and crafts

Food donations

mince pies

tea and coffee

chocolates

cereal

dry pasta

baby food

