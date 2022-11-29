High flying Scouts brought down to earth

Author: Paul Smith Published: 29th November 2022 10:38

The pressure from Tows followed from the restart and minutes later Cam Young went over for his second wide by the corner flag. The pressure from Tows followed from the restart and minutes later Cam Young went over for his second wide by the corner flag.

Second in the table and probably expecting a win on the road but it wasn't Scouts day.

After last weeks win against Casual's Towcester seemed to have turned a corner and back into the wining ways.

From the kick off both side looked to move the ball from wing to wing.

Scouts over the last few seasons have been good at stretching defences across the pitch the make gaps out wide to score their points. When they do this if the opposition gets the ball they also leave gaps in the defence.

It took 24 minutes before that gap opened and Adam Williamson found a hole to off load to Cam Young to score the first of a hat trick of tries.

Pepe Nanci back on kicking duty converted the extras.

Scouts then started to infringe far to often for the referee and a penalty with kicking distance was again slotted over by Nanci.

The pressure from Tows followed from the restart and minutes later Cam Young went over for his second wide by the corner flag.

Unable to convert this time Tows went into the break 15 points to nil.

Half time team talk was more of the same but expect Scouts to fight back hard from the whistle.

From the kick off Tows had to defend alot of pressure from the scouts but they still left gaps for Tows to pour through.

Adam Williamson busting through the defence held onto the ball to crash over the line after a 30 metre run. Extras converted Scouts eventual found a gap out wide as the where next on the score board.

Tows hit back 4 minutes later as Cam Young got his third standing up the winger swerving around the defence dotting down out wide again.

The game then became slightly testing for the referee.

Scouts on the attack and a decision went against them. Constant chat at the referee and they where marched back 30 metres. Still chirping away and a yellow for the Scouts flanker.

It did't stop there, Scout influential 10 decided to take the law into his own hand which gave the ref no option but to show the red card.

Tows took their foot off the gas think the game was all over but Scouts had other ideas as score just before the final whistle.

A great game to watch and a good win for Towcester.

Next week we welcome Old Laurentian's and will be looking for payback form our last meeting

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.