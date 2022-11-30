  • Bookmark this page

What's on at the Mill December 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 30th November 2022 08:55
Towcester Studio Band will be at the Mill for its annual 'Carols at the Mill' session on Sunday 18 December 2022Towcester Studio Band will be at the Mill for its annual 'Carols at the Mill' session on Sunday 18 December 2022


December seems to be the busiest time of the year for Towcester Mill Brewery and, after a couple of years of interrupted festive celebrations, the whole team is looking forward to a great end to 2022. 

"This month is crammed full of fantastic festive delights, with live music, tribute nights, live comedy, carols, quizzes and even a magic night!" said director, John Evans. "The summer is when our garden really comes into its own, but the winter is when our Tap Room, Turbine and Steam Rooms just come to life and the atmosphere across the whole building is just brilliant."

Check out below what is lined up this month as there's bound to be something for everyone!

Thursday 1 Dec 2022  - FESTIVE OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS (free entry)

Saturday 3 Dec 2022 - TRIBUTE NIGHT TO ROBBIE WILLIAMS (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 6 Dec 2022 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS (reserve your team online)

Saturday 10 Dec - TRIBUTE NIGHT TO ADELE (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 11 Dec - FESTIVE FOLK AT THE MILL (free entry)

Friday 16 Dec - CRAIG LIVE AT CHRISTMAS (free entry)

Saturday 17 Dec - MAGIC AT THE MILL (£15pp - tickets from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk)

Sunday 18 Dec - CAROLS AT THE MILL (free entry) 

Tuesday 20 Dec 2022 - CHARITY CHRISTMAS QUIZ (reserve your team online)

Thursday 29 Dec  2022- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT WITH ANDREW BIRD & SCOTT BENNETT (SOLD OUT)

PLUS there is street food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas or Santina's Woodfired Pizza Co and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page online or on its social media channels for more details, menus and timings.
