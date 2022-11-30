South Northamptonshire MP presents opposition to bus cuts petition in parliament

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 30th November 2022 09:18

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire has presented a petition on behalf of her constituents opposing cuts to rural bus routes.

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire has presented a petition on behalf of her constituents opposing cuts to rural bus routes.

Residents in Brafield-on-the-Green, Denton, Yardley Hastings, Cogenhoe, Castle Ashby, Grendon, Wollaston, and Piddington are affected by changes to the Stagecoach 41 route, which provides a vital service for local conveniences. Over 160 local residents have signed the petition calling for further support for rural bus routes.

Presenting the petition on behalf of residents, Andrea Leadsom MP said: “Bus services are a lifeline for my constituents, particularly those that live in rural areas and are unable to drive or walk. A reduction in this service will severely curb independence for those that want to use the service, and along with the petitioners, I am requesting that the government allocate further support for rural bus routes and to safeguard against any future reductions in services that keep our communities connected.”

www.andrealeadsom.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.