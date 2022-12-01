Communities invited to plant trees in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st December 2022 08:53

Now that the leaves are falling and the colder weather is drawing in, planting season is upon us. People across West Northamptonshire are being urged to plant trees in memory of honour Her Late Majesty, the Queen II, 1926 – 2022.

Following the wishes of His Majesty The King, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative has been extended to the end of March 2023 to enable people across the country the opportunity to plant trees in memory and to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

West Northamptonshire Council is proud to continue to support this initiative and are inviting our communities to join this programme.

Cllr Pinder Chauhan, who is leading on the Queen’s Green Canopy for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy programme is an important initiative which provides people with the opportunity to honour the great contribution to our nation by Queen Elizabeth II and plant a tree in her memory.

“Planting trees supports our natural environment for residents and visitors to enjoys, and supports key aims within our council’s new Corporate Plan as we work towards making West Northamptonshire a greener and cleaner place to live, with thriving towns and villages.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported this initiative so far and would encourage communities to participate in this opportunity to share their memories of the Queen.”

Planting season takes place from now until March 2023.Schools, community groups and clubs are eligible to apply for free saplings from The Woodland Trust, available on a first come first served basis. Find out more and apply by visiting The Woodland Trust.

Two trees that were included in the Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ have been gifted to Brackley Wolf Cub Pack (5th Brackley Scout Group) and Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust.

The trees, two of 350 that formed a sculpture outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, were gifted as a ‘thank you’ for all the valuable and tireless work that volunteers and individuals undertake for the benefit of their communities.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Morcea Walker MBE represented the Lord-Lieutenant at the gifting ceremony to Brackley Wolf Club Pack on Sunday, 27 November 2022.

Scout Leader, Anna Mezciems, planted the trees in attendance of Paul Parson, Chairman of QGC for Northamptonshire, Cllr Paul Wiltshire, Brackley Town Mayor and Cllrs Bernie Tiller and Sue Sharp, both councillors from Brackley, Bim Prentice (Group Scout Leader), Clive Morse (Chair) and the Cub Scouts themselves.

The tree is added to those already planted by 5th Brackley Wolves Cub pack who planted trees in early 2020 as part of their Community Impact Badge.

The cubs have enjoyed planting and want to be able to show their children in the future. It also ties in with 5th Brackley Scouts’ Platinum Jubilee in September 2023.

The Lord-Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson, said: “I am delighted that Brackley Wolf Cub Pack (5th Brackley Scout Group) have been selected to receive a Tree from the ‘Tree of Trees’, which form part of the legacy of the celebration of Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

A further gifting ceremony is being planned with Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust.

Have you already planted a tree? Make sure that you register this on the Queen’s Green Canopy website to ensure that this is displayed on the interactive map for West Northamptonshire. You can do this by visiting Queen's Green Canopy.

For more information and how to get involved visit Queen’s Green Canopy.

See the planting advice video from former Northamptonshire High Sheriff, Paul Parsons.

