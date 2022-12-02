Whittlebury Park win prestigious industry award in miaList 2022

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 2nd December 2022 09:51

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort has won Sales & Marketing Team of the Year at the prestigious miaList 2022 awards. The four-star countryside hotel, in picturesque Northamptonshire, was celebrated as a market leader by the esteemed judging panel.

The annual awards of the Meetings Industry Association, the principal body supporting the UK business meetings and events industry, recognise the sector’s finest talent and shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond to play an instrumental role in making their organisation a success.

Judges, including Michael Hirst of the Event Industry Board and Felicia Asiedu of Cvent Europe, were impressed by the team spirit of Whittlebury Park’s sales and marketing team and highlighted the great enthusiasm with which the team approach their work. The panel of industry experts were also keen to stress how the team’s use of images and a client testimonial in their award entry made their submission stand out from the crowd.

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, said: “I am extremely proud of our award-wining sales and marketing team, and I am delighted that their efforts have been recognised by the judges. The category finalists were very strong and it was an honour for our team to be included alongside such talented players within the industry. The team’s spirit and high enthusiasm play a crucial role in the exceptional service we deliver to our guests daily and perfectly reflect our creative, modern and hardworking values.”

The team needed to demonstrate their skills in several key areas to win the distinguished accolade. This included their ability to adapt to challenges, create innovative solutions, build strong communication skills, and collaborate inclusively with other departments, as well as showcasing their achievements over the last 12 months.

The awards ceremony was held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on November 17 2022 and was attended by more than 250 event professionals.

