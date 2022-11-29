Special unveiling of homage to Niki Lauda in Brackley

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 6th December 2022 08:48

Lauda Drive: The road that runs through the heart of the Brackley Technology Campus was officially renamed 'Lauda Drive' on Tuesday 29 November 2022.

The renaming in honour of the three-time Formula One World Champion and former Non-Executive Chairman of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team was done with the approval of the local authorities and Niki's family.

Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff unveiled the new road sign in front of the assembled team members. "It's a true honour to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal," said Toto. "While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn't have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him.

"It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends. He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly. I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I'd have liked to ask him this year.

"His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special."

