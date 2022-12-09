  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Towcester Christmas Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th December 2022 07:31
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th December 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

For our last market of the year, and with Christmas around the corner, we have a few additions to the market this month. There will be hot food and drinks available, a new stall specialising in doughnuts, a pet supplies stall, and a demonstration of a new kitchen appliance!

These new stalls will be joining our regular stall holders. The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.
 
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647
