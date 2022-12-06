Latest update on Towcester Relief Road

6th December 2022

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire writes to AboutMyArea/NN12 "A number of constituents have written to me asking for an update on the precise situation with regard to planning requirements for the new housing in Towcester, progress on the relief road, delays to the opening of the A5 roundabout, improvements to the town centre proposed by National Highways and also on the tax payers' money that I negotiated to support Persimmon's extra costs of delivering the relief road earlier than their planning consent dictates.

"I have received the following reply from National Highways and West Northamptonshire Council on the areas of their responsibility, and I expect to receive an update from Persimmon shortly at our monthly meeting. I will continue to press for faster progress."

