The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester Racecourse

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Latest update on Towcester Relief Road

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 6th December 2022 11:55

A number of constituents have written to me asking for an update on the precise situation with regard to planning requirements for the new housing in Towcester

 

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire writes to AboutMyArea/NN12 "A number of constituents have written to me asking for an update on the precise situation with regard to planning requirements for the new housing in Towcester, progress on the relief road, delays to the opening of the A5 roundabout, improvements to the town centre proposed by National Highways and also on the tax payers' money that I negotiated to support Persimmon's extra costs of delivering the relief road earlier than their planning consent dictates.

 

"I have received the following reply from National Highways and West Northamptonshire Council on the areas of their responsibility, and I expect to receive an update from Persimmon shortly at our monthly meeting. I will continue to press for faster progress."

 

www.andrealeadsom.com

Comments

