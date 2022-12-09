  • Bookmark this page

Plans to recommission and procure new contracts for Care Quality Commission

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 9th December 2022 08:22

Councillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public HealthCouncillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health

At their meeting this week (Tuesday 6 December 2022, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet approved plans to recommission and procure new contracts for Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered homecare services for older people, people with a health condition and those with a disability.*

This comes at a time when existing contracts are due to expire and provides an opportunity for a new framework which better meets the Council’s aim to ensure customer’s receive quality care with timely availability. The new framework will have an additional focus on delivering outcomes that directly impact communities, including support for people to enable them to remain independent for longer in their own homes, as well as increasing service capacity and support.

The service has carried out extensive engagement and design work over the past four months, seeking the views and input of key stakeholders, including those who receive care, as well as care providers. This engagement work has helped to shape the model and future contract requirements.

Councillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“This review of homecare in West Northamptonshire recognises the commitment of WNC to ensure that the best possible homecare is provided for residents by co-designing a model with homecare providers and those who use these services.

“The new framework will ensure that the future of homecare commissioning in West Northamptonshire is sustainable, collaborative and people focused, delivering better outcomes for those who receive care.”

The tender for homecare providers is set to open in early 2023. To find out more information, please visit: Home care recommissioning | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)

 

*This excludes those with a Learning Disability and Autism as this is covered within a separate framework.

