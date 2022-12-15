West Northants Council Launches Winter Wellbeing Webpage

That’s why West Northamptonshire Council has created our 'Winter Wellbeing Webpage' which brings together local advice, top tips and guidance so you have all the information you need, in one place, to stay safe and healthy over this winter period.

On this page, you will find lots of information on looking after you and those around you this winter period, from eating and sleeping well to, hand hygiene, keeping the bugs at bay and reducing falls!

We also know it is a time to reflect on the year we have had with many of us, making goals or setting achievements for the New Year – whether it be to stop smoking, moving more or improving your mental wellbeing.

So, why not look through our advice and top tips below and where needed reach out to our services to find out more or sign up for the support on offer?

Included in the easy-to-use, drop-down menus are 'Keeping Bugs at Bay,' 'How to Boost your Immunity,' 'Cost of Living Financial and Practical Support' and 'How to look after your Mental Health.'

Cllr matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Public Health, said:

“We know that the winter months can present some tough challenges to looking after your health and wellbeing, as viruses spread, and financial pressures increase. This combined with the fact that the festive season can be difficult and lonely time for many, meaning it’s often easy to neglect our own personal wellbeing.

“We want residents to know that they are not alone and there is a brilliant range of cost of living and mental health and wellbeing support in West Northamptonshire on offer, to help our residents through these difficult times. Often, one of the challenges is finding this support and we hope that this webpage ,where we have brought everything together in one place, will help.”

The website address is https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/winter-wellbeing.

