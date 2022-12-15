Whittlebury Park to make up to 2,000 Christmas meals for those in need across Northamptonshire

Published: 15th December 2022 12:51

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort will make up to 2,000 meals for those in need across Northamptonshire this Christmas. The four-star countryside hotel is working in partnership with Carlsberg Marston Brewing Company Ltd and Food4Heroes CIO to provide delicious Christmas meals to local people including food banks.

The meals, which will be distributed on December 23 2022, include traditional roast turkey with sage, onion and cranberry stuffing, roast potatoes, maple glazed parsnips and carrots, Brussel sprouts, bacon wrapped chipolatas and roast turkey gravy. A vegetarian option made up of chestnut mushroom and spinach suet pudding with all the trimmings will also be available.

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, said: “It is an honour to take part in this project and support Food4Heroes to bring much needed relief to some of the most vulnerable people across Northamptonshire. We are proud to be part of such an amazing local community, one that has given us an incredibly hardworking, compassionate and talented workforce here at Whittlebury Park. We know what a difficult year it has been for many people, and we hope these meals will go some way towards easing that burden for those that need it most as well as paying back just some of the love and support the community has given us over the years.”

Carlsberg Marston Brewing Company is funding the cost of ingredients for the meals which will be prepared and packaged by Whittlebury Park staff on December 22 and 23. Food4Heroes, a charity set up during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide nutritious meals for key workers, will coordinate and distribute the meals across Northamptonshire.

John Brownhill, Co-Founder of Food4Heroes, said: “We are delighted to be working with Whittlebury Park on this project. It is a challenging time for the hospitality sector so we are extremely grateful to the team at Whittlebury who we know will do a fantastic job of producing delicious meals for those in need. This year is especially difficult for many individuals and families, and we hope this initiative will once again provide a little light relief during the festive period.”

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough, a charity alleviating poverty, homelessness and social exclusion in North Northamptonshire, is one of several organisations taking part in the project which aims to help as many people as possible who need a little extra support this Christmas.

Craig Rose, Executive Head Chef, said: “Supporting with projects like this is one of the highlights of my job. Nobody should have to worry about how they will feed their family, especially at Christmas time. Knowing that the warm meals my team and I are preparing will help to take away some of that anxiety, even just for a day, is humbling and a true privilege. We hope people will enjoy eating these meals as much as we will enjoy preparing them.”

Nestled in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland, Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedrooom resort home to a luxurious spa, 3 AA Rosette restaurant, and 36-hole Championship golf course with Toptracer instillation.

For more information, please visit: https://food4heroes.org.uk/ .

