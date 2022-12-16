  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Easy Access

TEWI planting around Towcester

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 16th December 2022 08:52

From left to right – Laurence from Wharf Distillery, WI members Sue Hamilton, Sue Williams, Pat Nelson.

The Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team had a perfect morning recently for doing a bit of digging!

They planted daffodils on the Brackley Road verge (near the crossroads in Towcester Town Centre) in front of the Wharf Distillery in glorious sunshine. Our thanks go to Laurence, at the Wharf Distillery, for sponsoring this project which, hopefully, will help to brighten up this corner of Towcester in spring time.

