TEWI planting around Towcester
|Author: Sue Hamilton
|Published: 16th December 2022 08:52
From left to right – Laurence from Wharf Distillery, WI members Sue Hamilton, Sue Williams, Pat Nelson.
The Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team had a perfect morning recently for doing a bit of digging!
They planted daffodils on the Brackley Road verge (near the crossroads in Towcester Town Centre) in front of the Wharf Distillery in glorious sunshine. Our thanks go to Laurence, at the Wharf Distillery, for sponsoring this project which, hopefully, will help to brighten up this corner of Towcester in spring time.
