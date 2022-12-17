Residents urged to stay warm and keep connected in one of our Warm Spaces this winter

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 17th December 2022 09:15

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is urging residents to use the network of warm spaces available if they need too during this extremely cold winter period.

The rising cost-of-living is resulting in unprecedented pressures on people in financial hardship, and this winter, despite the support given by the government, many people will struggle to be able to afford to heat their home. There is concern that combined with the threat of loneliness, the physical and mental health of residents may suffer.

WNC has worked with partners to establish a network of over 70 Warm Spaces this winter. Warm Spaces are places where people can gather for free in a warm, safe, welcoming place to come together to stay cosy, and perhaps enjoy a hot meal or a cup of tea and a biscuit.

The centres are open to everyone and include libraries, community centres, community hubs and other places offering a warm welcome and free to use for anyone struggling to heat their home. Some venues will also offer hot drinks, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi.

The Council has created a map of venues across the Daventry, Northampton, South Northamptonshire areas as well as a number of others further afield in the county that are providing free warm spaces that you can go to during the colder months.

This, plus the list of warm spaces, is available on the WNC website along with information on specific days and times the centres are open - Looking for Warm Spaces.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of WNC, said: "We know that the colder weather can have a serious impact on residents’ health and can also be a lonely time for many people. "These warm spaces are heated, safe and a friendly place where you can comfortably spend time reading, studying or chatting with others and we urge people to come along and make use of them. "Whoever you are and whatever your circumstances, we can promise you a warm space and a warm welcome."

Information on financial support and services for those feeling low or struggling with their mental health are also available for residents on the Cost of Living Resource Hub.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.