Further Homes for Ukraine funding welcomed

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 18th December 2022 08:46

This week the Government announced it was increasing ‘thank you’ payments to £500 per month for those hosting Ukrainians beyond 12 months and has committed to fund this until the second anniversary of their arrival.

It has also earmarked £150m in the next financial year to help tackle homelessness and is providing £500m for purchase of housing stock to accommodate Ukrainian and Afghan nationals fleeing conflict.

As a consequence, the amount provided to the council for support services is being reduced from £10,500 to £5,900 per person entering the UK from the start of 2023.

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and regulatory services, said: “We really welcome this development, it will doubtless help us to continue supporting our visitors from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

“Many families in West Northamptonshire have opened their homes and their hearts to people fleeing terrifying developments in their own countries, and we just can’t thank them enough.

“The Government’s pledge to increase the ‘thank you’ payments from £350 to £500 per month certainly goes some way toward helping keep the good work going.

“It is also great to see that the Government has recognised the need to help fund temporary measures to prevent homelessness, and to address the long-term needs through the purchase of much needed housing.”

The council will be working with partners at a local and regional level to ensure the additional resources are used in the most effective way to support those now living here under the Ukrainian and Afghan resettlement schemes.

Many of those from Afghanistan continue to be housed in temporary accommodation, while Homes for Ukraine placed many new arrivals with host families.

Further hosts for Ukrainian families are always welcome and anyone with space in their home or additional empty property can express an interest on our website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.