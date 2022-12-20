Waitrose cheque for TEWI Gardening Club
|Author: Sue Hamilton
|Published: 20th December 2022 08:54
The Waitrose store in Towcester presented Towcester Evening WI Gardening Club with a cheque to help them with their aims to improve the environment of Towcester – to make the town a “Green and Pleasant Town” for the residents, workers, and visitors to this historic rural town.
