Waitrose cheque for TEWI Gardening Club

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 20th December 2022 08:54

The Waitrose store in Towcester presented Towcester Evening WI Gardening Club with a cheque to help them with their aims to improve the environment of Towcester – to make the town a “Green and Pleasant Town” for the residents, workers, and visitors to this historic rural town.

