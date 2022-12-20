Towcester A5 Improvement Scheme Update

Author: Martin Johns - The Mayor of Towcester Published: 20th December 2022 16:01

Heavy HGV traffic on Watling Street and Towcester Market Square.

National Highways have reported back on the findings of an extensive public consultation carried out in August and September 2022 on options for improvements to the A5 through Towcester town centre.

There was wide support for the need to improve the A5 through the town centre to resolve existing issues of safety, noise and air pollution, congestion and disruption to residents and businesses. Option A received the strongest support, with almost half of those responding opting for Option A, double that of Option B. The town council and local West Northamptonshire Councillors were also all in favour of Option A. There were a few concerns about some aspects of Option A from the public that will need to be considered as plans now progress.

Most respondents thought there was enough accessible parking and long stay parking in Towcester, but more short stay parking was needed. Most respondents also said that the proposals would encourage them to shop in Towcester. Respondents were very supportive of the 7.5 tonne weight restriction.

Commenting Towcester’s Mayor, Cllr Martin Johns said: “I’m very pleased to see that there is a clear consensus from residents and local representatives on the way forward for reducing the adverse effect of heavy traffic through our town.

"We now wait for National Highways to finalise plans and undertake the work once the A5/A43 Link Road is completed. My understanding is that National Highways have funding allocated to complete the work.

"Locally we must continue to put pressure on both the developers and the planning authority to meet planning conditions and get the A5/A43 Link Road open.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.