National scheme to offer £2 bus fares from January 2023

Riders across the country are being encouraged to get around for £2 as part of a Government funded initiative.

Many bus fares across West Northamptonshire will be reduced for the first three months of 2023 as part of the Government’s scheme to provide more affordable public transport at a time when many are impacted by the cost of the living crisis.

Operators including Stagecoach and Uno are capping single fares at £2 from the start of next year until the end of the March.

This will mean a reduction of more than 60 per cent in the cost of the fare on the longest routes.

The scheme seeks to get more people to travel by buses and help to reduce emissions by taking an estimated 2 million cars off the roads during this period.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “At a time when costs are impacted by inflation, the bus industry has faced a challenging time. “We welcome this initiative in West Northamptonshire, and hope that it will encourage more people across the area to make the most of bus services during the first three months of 2023 at this fantastically reduced rate. “Not only will the discounted fares enable people to save money it will help to reduce emissions across the area supporting our objective of West Northants becoming net zero.”

The bus operators who have confirmed they are participating in the scheme across West Northamptonshire so far are:

Arriva the Shires

Cogenhoe & Whiston Parish Council

Stagecoach East

Stagecoach Midlands

Stagecoach West

Uno Bus

