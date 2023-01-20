  • Bookmark this page

Real Christmas tree collections January 2023

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 6th January 2023 08:13

West Northants Council waste and recycling crews will collect real Christmas trees between 9 and 20 January 2023 when put out for collection on the collection day in your area.

  • Residents in the Daventry and South Northants areas: Please put real Christmas trees out on the day that garden waste is due to be collected in your area. You do not need to be a garden waste service subscriber to take advantage of this service.
  • In the Northampton area, real trees should be put out next to recycling bins. If you are on a sack collection you can present trees beside your recycling boxes and green sacks on your collection day

Please ensure all decorations are removed, and that any trees over 6ft tall are cut in half, so they will fit into the lorries safely.

Garden waste subscribers are also reminded that the service will resume from the week beginning 6 January, following the Christmas break.

Real Christmas trees can also be taken to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Find out more information about waste and recycling services.

